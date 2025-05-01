New unit

Machine gun tower [/h3]

Ordinary machine gun tower: It targets the ground, has a very fast rate of fire, a slow rotation speed, and requires a large amount of power. The initial dispersion is 0. During continuous attack, it will overheat and increase the dispersion to the upper limit within 10 seconds. When the attack stops, the overheating will decay at the same rate. Operational efficiency will accelerate the rate of overheating without affecting the attenuation of overheating. Heavy machine gun tower: Ground attack, initial rate of fire 0, dispersion 0. Continuous attack overheating will increase the rate of fire to extremely fast and the dispersion to extremely large. The demand for electricity is extremely high. Lightweight machine gun tower: Reduces damage to ground and air, and increases rotation speed.

The horizontal component distributed by the machine gun tower is much larger than the vertical component.

Specialization: Increase accuracy by 20% (1/scatter) and reduce power demand by 5%

[h3] Power Station [/h3 Ordinary power station: Increase power supply by 100. When destroyed, the explosion will cause damage within the range that ignores friend or foe, distance attenuation, and armor.

Dismantling a power station not only fails to return resources but also requires ten times the cost of resources. Upgrading an ordinary power station to an advanced one will normally return the resources of the ordinary power station. Energy-saving power stations: The unit electricity demand within the range is reduced by 30%. Resource power station: 50% of the unit electricity demand within the range of income increase. This income is influenced by income specialization and is not affected by the decline at night.

The halo of the power station does not accumulate. Within the range refers to the distance being less than the range plus the size of the target, that is, the range circle and the unit selection circle intersect.

The unit occupying the mining machine in the tutorial has been changed to a power station.

Specialization: Increase power supply to power stations by 10% and reduce dismantling costs by 5%.

The revenue from mining machines has dropped from 100 to 60. The basic power supply has been reduced from 5,000 to 200.

Bug Fix

Fixed the issue where the halo was provided before the enhanced shield tower was completed.