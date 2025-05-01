A quick round of improvements and fixes just went live at Wizdom Academy! Thanks again to everyone sharing feedback – it helps us polish the magical experience.

Also, exciting news: Wizdom Academy has now undergone the Steam Deck Compatibility Review and is officially marked as Playable on Steam Deck!

Various tooltip errors corrected.

UI and UX improvements across multiple panels

Etherfang's animation now plays correctly.

Tech tree costs have been reduced across the board for better pacing and balance.

Multiple adjustments to the tech tree for improved progression and clarity.

You can now rename students and professors directly from the Selected Panel.

More updates coming soon as we continue to refine the Academy – stay tuned, and keep those bug reports and spell ideas flowing!

