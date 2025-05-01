 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18309256
Update notes via Steam Community

A quick round of improvements and fixes just went live at Wizdom Academy! Thanks again to everyone sharing feedback – it helps us polish the magical experience.

Also, exciting news: Wizdom Academy has now undergone the Steam Deck Compatibility Review and is officially marked as Playable on Steam Deck!

  • Various tooltip errors corrected.

  • UI and UX improvements across multiple panels

  • Etherfang's animation now plays correctly.

  • Tech tree costs have been reduced across the board for better pacing and balance.

  • Multiple adjustments to the tech tree for improved progression and clarity.

  • You can now rename students and professors directly from the Selected Panel.

More updates coming soon as we continue to refine the Academy – stay tuned, and keep those bug reports and spell ideas flowing!

– Kipwak Studio Team

