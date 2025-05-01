A quick round of improvements and fixes just went live at Wizdom Academy! Thanks again to everyone sharing feedback – it helps us polish the magical experience.
Also, exciting news: Wizdom Academy has now undergone the Steam Deck Compatibility Review and is officially marked as Playable on Steam Deck!
-
Various tooltip errors corrected.
-
UI and UX improvements across multiple panels
-
Etherfang's animation now plays correctly.
-
Tech tree costs have been reduced across the board for better pacing and balance.
-
Multiple adjustments to the tech tree for improved progression and clarity.
- You can now rename students and professors directly from the Selected Panel.
More updates coming soon as we continue to refine the Academy – stay tuned, and keep those bug reports and spell ideas flowing!
Drop a review on Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2668000/Wizdom_Academy/
– Kipwak Studio Team
