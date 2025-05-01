 Skip to content

Build 18309235
New Additions:

  • New ranged character "Archery Maid"
  • The AI will now use 3 characters
  • In custom rooms, BOT players can be added, and their difficulty level and the characters they use can be set
  • There is new music in the training ground and the novice tutorial
  • Sound effect prompt for low stamina

Adjustments:

  • Display the frame rate in the upper right corner of the game
  • The number of shots for the Aurgold Master's charged left-click hammer is limited to 5 times
  • The energy return for the Aurgold Master's ultimate when it misses is increased from 50% to 75%
  • The practical operation of perfect defense is removed from the novice tutorial
  • The AI difficulty in the final actual combat part of the novice tutorial is reduced
  • The charging time for the Aurgold Master's right-click is adjusted from 1.66s to 1.44s
  • "Above City" is temporarily removed from the map list

Optimizations/Fixes:

  • Optimize the display of knockback smoke (so that it doesn't block the character)
  • Fix the issue where a character still flies out when frozen by the dwarf's magic cube
  • Fix the issue where the Aurgold Master takes damage from its own magic cube
  • Fix the issue where using flash makes the character get stuck in the ground
  • Optimize the flash logic, and now it can pass through walls
  • Fix the issue where the HP value information is wrongly hidden during spectator mode
  • Fix the issue where the logic of the grass hiding characters is incorrect during spectator mode
  • Optimize the screen vibration feedback during attacks
  • Fix the issue where the game can't end properly when the last life commits suicide in the duel mode
  • Optimize the AI's combat logic
  • Fix some floating issues

Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 3252301
