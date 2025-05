The ROM file for the GBA version included in the purchase bonus has been updated to the completed version (version 1.00).



For details of the GBA version, please refer to the following article.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/3476490/announcements/detail/547857372725379989

In addition, the display of map data for Area1-1 has been slightly modified. This fix has been applied to both the regular and GBA versions.