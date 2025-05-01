 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18309170
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Added a level layer switcher [click on the statue to call out the page after climbing to the top of the canopy]
  2. Added 3 levels and 3 corresponding enemies
  3. Optimized the automatic call out leaderboard when climbing to the top of the tree canopy

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3008271
