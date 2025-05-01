This is what has changed in Early Access 3.7

• Placed a fence to stop some barrels from falling in W1-1 to prevent some back tracking.

• Changed the location of a couple of viruses in W1-2 to prevent some back tracking.

• Stopped a button prompt from staying active on the help bot in W1-B1.

• Updated each collectable card model in Bit's and Bot's.

• Removed the screws on the record cases in Bit's and Bot's and the intro cut scene.

• Updated the glass model on the collectable card displays in Bit's and Bot's and the intro cut scene.

• Updated the window button models in Bit's and Bot's and the intro cut scene.

• Updated the camera models in Bit's and Bot's and the intro cut scene.

• Updated the sunglasses holder model in Bit's and Bot's and the intro cut scene.

• Updated the scan specs model in the display case in Bit's and Bots and the intro cut scene.

• Updated the scan specs model in every level it appears in.

• Updated all the main level leads model in Bit's and Bot's and the intro cut scene.

• Updated the microchip model near the rocket ship.

• Updated the circuitry model near the rocket ship.

• Updated the fan models near the rocket ship.