1 May 2025 Build 18309117 Edited 1 May 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[Improvements]
  • Optimized internal structure to improve performance in certain scenes.
[Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where the game might crash when exiting.

  • Fixed several animation-related bugs.

