The game is officially completed and finished.

It's possible the game will need to receive a few bug fixes, but in terms of content, the game is finished.

The final version of the game contains 125,868 words and 90 H-scenes.

Changelog:

28 HScenes.

Vaginal content.

Pregnancy content.

Kid NPC for decoration.

12000+ Words.

100 achievements added.

Translations:

English—Default Language

French

German

Japanese

Korean

Portugal

Russian

Chinese

Spanish

Italian

Performence improvements.

Player stat increased.

Required leveling exp reduced.

Cheat added.

Gallery added.

You can skip text now using ctrl.

Writing correction.

Bug fixes.