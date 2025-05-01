The game is officially completed and finished.
It's possible the game will need to receive a few bug fixes, but in terms of content, the game is finished.
The final version of the game contains 125,868 words and 90 H-scenes.
Changelog:
28 HScenes.
Vaginal content.
Pregnancy content.
Kid NPC for decoration.
12000+ Words.
100 achievements added.
Translations:
English—Default Language
French
German
Japanese
Korean
Portugal
Russian
Chinese
Spanish
Italian
Performence improvements.
Player stat increased.
Required leveling exp reduced.
Cheat added.
Gallery added.
You can skip text now using ctrl.
Writing correction.
Bug fixes.
Changed files in this update