1.Fixed UI interaction logic errors.
2.Updated content on the start screen.
3.Added windowed mode option in the settings menu.
4.Fixed incorrect English voice-over in the opening cinematic.
20250501 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Fixed UI interaction logic errors.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 3555351
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update