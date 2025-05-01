 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18308932 Edited 1 May 2025 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Fixed UI interaction logic errors.
2.Updated content on the start screen.
3.Added windowed mode option in the settings menu.
4.Fixed incorrect English voice-over in the opening cinematic.

Changed files in this update

