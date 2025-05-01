Ahoy, Sailors!

For May's patch we have our first content pack, which features a new weapon, new enemy, balance updates, and Steam Cloud Saves!

Patch Notes

Steam

✨ Added Steam Cloud Saves

✨ New Achievement: Min-Maxer: Max out a stat

✨ New Achievement: Purist: Win a run with a single type of weapon

Updated graphics for a few achievement

Weapons

✨ New Weapon: The Spinner. A rotating Tech weapon that blocks enemy projectiles. Upgrades increase rotation speed and damage. Gain second Spinner when maxed

Anchor: Multiple anchors now bounce off of each other. Increased base price from $22 to $23

Steering now adds 1° for homing weapons seeking cones per Steering °/second

Torpedo: base seeking angle: 160° (0 Steering)

Flaregun: base seeking angle: 140° (0 Steering)

Enemies

✨ New Enemy: Seahorse. A small fish-type wondering enemy that shoots slow-moving horizontal projectiles

Kraken: Decreased head maximum health by 4%. Decreased projectiles rate by 50%

Tentacle: Increased projectile speed from 3 to 3.25

Increased the number of Fish spawned in wave 19

Fixed an issue where enemy projectiles would sometimes behave inconsistently

Boats

Jeboat: increased base Fixing from 1 to 2, Increased base Attack Rate from 0 to 1.

Crew

Fisherman/Big Game Hunter: Reduced damage increase against Elites from +30% to +20%.

Otter/Carnivore: Reduced damage increase against Fish, Squids and Crustaceans from +25% to +20%

Visuals

New animation plays to show stat gained from random promotions

Changed coral designs to better read as corals

Updated Kraken ink puddle graphics

Added a reticle snap animation when moving between targets

Slightly modified the color palettes: Abyss, Sunset

Modified ordering of various sprites in scene for more consistency

Redesigned cargo pips for crew and weapons for better readability

Slightly modified aim visuals: Harpoon, Torpedo, Cannon

Updated Stat text and pips to be slightly lighter for better readability

Fixed a minor typo at the end game screen

