2025/5/1 19.45左右
1.修复111111卡死问题，但是暂时建议第一章牛将军军营不要传送
2.【收到玩家反馈】高难度玩家伤害不会再降低了！但是怪物血量还是会提升
3.修改少量演出
4.修复【露露姆泳装】不动的问题
5.修复steam云存档
你最帅了！送你30+套幻灵泳装皮肤记得在steamDLC页面领取！
究极欢迎直播与做视频就是~注意直播不要进CG鉴赏~
记得看美少女们的好感剧情哦！
【BUG反馈群】736701831，我们会尽力为您服务
首日第三个补丁。高难度玩家伤害不再降低
Update notes via Steam Community
2025/5/1 19.45左右
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1213302
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update