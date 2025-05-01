 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18308834 Edited 1 May 2025 – 13:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The main feature is the improved Empire Village gameplay,
added the Empire Secret Realm exploration, and completed the development of the first dragon [Fire Dragon].

Other optimization updates:
Optimization: When a noble is enthroned or demoted to a commoner, the whole family (including children) is affected
Optimization: After selecting a Titan, a skill release button is displayed above the card
Optimization: After selecting a battleship, a cannonball button is displayed above the card
Optimization: The problem of the Empire Village automatically replenishing the population beyond the plan
Optimization: The upper limit of the number of monsters in the feeder is separated by monster type
BUG repair: The problem that the unlocking function of the Empire's jurisdiction is not recorded in the archive
New function: Add the function of actively giving items to online friends when online
Value adjustment: The upper limit of food storage in the feeder is 10,000
Optimization: The Totem Pillar can be set to automatically maintain every year
New function: The secret realm of Qingqing Grassland is open, and a fire dragon can be obtained
BUG repair: When operating an Empire Village, after the service period expires, the residents did not retire and return to the village normally
Guidance prompt: In God mode, the free item function adds a mouse pointer description
Optimization: For facilities that are responsible for transporting by porters, the upper limit of the number of concurrent transport tasks can be set
Value adjustment: When repairing a ship, the materials required for repair are calculated based on the ratio of lost HP x half of the shipbuilding cost
Optimization: When the ship is under repair, it is automatically unchecked and movement is prohibited
Optimization: Add a function to the shelves and ice cellars: you can check to supply other shelves
BUG repair: The problem of public baths generating water transportation tasks far exceeding their own needs
New function: After occupying a village, when cutting the map, the built facilities are retained
Optimization: Professional workers, bedridden, take the initiative to quit their jobs
Optimization: When cutting the map, the working facilities in the wild (above the boundary river) automatically turn the workers into handymen
BUG repair: After the elf captives are successfully brainwashed and turned into local residents, the BUFF on their bodies is not refreshed
BUG repair: After the ants build anthills next to the iron wall, the iron wall becomes passable
BUG repair: After the werewolf goes crazy, the soldiers do not stop it
Optimization: Increase the priority of logistics soldiers riding horses to avoid running around without riding horses
Optimization The turnover box is now in the hands of the handyman
Optimization: Free carriages can transport items into the turnover box

