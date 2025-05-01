The main feature is the improved Empire Village gameplay,

added the Empire Secret Realm exploration, and completed the development of the first dragon [Fire Dragon].

Other optimization updates:

Optimization: When a noble is enthroned or demoted to a commoner, the whole family (including children) is affected

Optimization: After selecting a Titan, a skill release button is displayed above the card

Optimization: After selecting a battleship, a cannonball button is displayed above the card

Optimization: The problem of the Empire Village automatically replenishing the population beyond the plan

Optimization: The upper limit of the number of monsters in the feeder is separated by monster type

BUG repair: The problem that the unlocking function of the Empire's jurisdiction is not recorded in the archive

New function: Add the function of actively giving items to online friends when online

Value adjustment: The upper limit of food storage in the feeder is 10,000

Optimization: The Totem Pillar can be set to automatically maintain every year

New function: The secret realm of Qingqing Grassland is open, and a fire dragon can be obtained

BUG repair: When operating an Empire Village, after the service period expires, the residents did not retire and return to the village normally

Guidance prompt: In God mode, the free item function adds a mouse pointer description

Optimization: For facilities that are responsible for transporting by porters, the upper limit of the number of concurrent transport tasks can be set

Value adjustment: When repairing a ship, the materials required for repair are calculated based on the ratio of lost HP x half of the shipbuilding cost

Optimization: When the ship is under repair, it is automatically unchecked and movement is prohibited

Optimization: Add a function to the shelves and ice cellars: you can check to supply other shelves

BUG repair: The problem of public baths generating water transportation tasks far exceeding their own needs

New function: After occupying a village, when cutting the map, the built facilities are retained

Optimization: Professional workers, bedridden, take the initiative to quit their jobs

Optimization: When cutting the map, the working facilities in the wild (above the boundary river) automatically turn the workers into handymen

BUG repair: After the elf captives are successfully brainwashed and turned into local residents, the BUFF on their bodies is not refreshed

BUG repair: After the ants build anthills next to the iron wall, the iron wall becomes passable

BUG repair: After the werewolf goes crazy, the soldiers do not stop it

Optimization: Increase the priority of logistics soldiers riding horses to avoid running around without riding horses

Optimization The turnover box is now in the hands of the handyman

Optimization: Free carriages can transport items into the turnover box