Hey everyone,
we've been participating in discussions, discord chats and reviews and have made some improvements based on your requests and feedback.
Features & improvements:
added steam login. Custom authentication is no longer required.
added right click to cards/skills in the stack to see more info about them
added portuguese and russian localizations.
adjusted turn timer to avoid abuse. Previously for every phase the timer would reset to 90 seconds. This made turn duration very long especially if someone abused it. Adjusted with a global turn timer and extra time for attacking/defending.
added a hotzone on the battlefield for initialising a glitch/software. Dropping a card outside of this hotzone, returns it to hand.
added text to onboarding to explain how to cancel initialising a glitch/software
added your challenges progress in values (e.g. 12/30) as well as end time.
tightened matchmaking to reduce cases where players with different rating would be matched together. (Season rank shown in quickmatch is different than the user's global rating.)
Bugfixes:
take system language when starting the tutorial for correct localization
fixed steam achievements: win against higher rank, init 10 shroomies
fixed cases where the Skill Points would go below 0.
fixed rendering of exclusive cards
make sure cards don't remain on the stack
fixed keywords hovering not working in some cases
disallow first turn combat during third tutorial battle
Fixed "Cycle" not working as intended
Fixed ability of "Cappy Engineer" not triggering
Fixed "Mountain Walker" not working as intended
Fixed Hoot outdated talents shown on mulligan
Fixed Taxman typo
better wording for "submitting tickets"
Balancing:
Cards:
- Eternity Sage: 4/4 -> 4/5, removed Encrypted, added Overflow
- Sky Guardian: 2/1 -> 1/2, Cost 3 -> 2
Skills:
BackTrack: Cost 3 -> 4
BitTrip: Cost 6 -> 8
