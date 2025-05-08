 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18308764 Edited 8 May 2025 – 05:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

we've been participating in discussions, discord chats and reviews and have made some improvements based on your requests and feedback.

Features & improvements:

  • added steam login. Custom authentication is no longer required.

  • added right click to cards/skills in the stack to see more info about them

  • added portuguese and russian localizations.

  • adjusted turn timer to avoid abuse. Previously for every phase the timer would reset to 90 seconds. This made turn duration very long especially if someone abused it. Adjusted with a global turn timer and extra time for attacking/defending.

  • added a hotzone on the battlefield for initialising a glitch/software. Dropping a card outside of this hotzone, returns it to hand.

  • added text to onboarding to explain how to cancel initialising a glitch/software

  • added your challenges progress in values (e.g. 12/30) as well as end time.

  • tightened matchmaking to reduce cases where players with different rating would be matched together. (Season rank shown in quickmatch is different than the user's global rating.)

Bugfixes:

  • take system language when starting the tutorial for correct localization

  • fixed steam achievements: win against higher rank, init 10 shroomies

  • fixed cases where the Skill Points would go below 0.

  • fixed rendering of exclusive cards

  • make sure cards don't remain on the stack

  • fixed keywords hovering not working in some cases

  • disallow first turn combat during third tutorial battle

  • Fixed "Cycle" not working as intended

  • Fixed ability of "Cappy Engineer" not triggering

  • Fixed "Mountain Walker" not working as intended

  • Fixed Hoot outdated talents shown on mulligan

  • Fixed Taxman typo

  • better wording for "submitting tickets"

Balancing:
Cards:

    • Eternity Sage: 4/4 -> 4/5, removed Encrypted, added Overflow
    • Sky Guardian: 2/1 -> 1/2, Cost 3 -> 2

Skills:

  • BackTrack: Cost 3 -> 4

  • BitTrip: Cost 6 -> 8

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2782832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link