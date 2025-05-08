Hey everyone,

we've been participating in discussions, discord chats and reviews and have made some improvements based on your requests and feedback.

Features & improvements:

added steam login. Custom authentication is no longer required.

added right click to cards/skills in the stack to see more info about them

added portuguese and russian localizations.

adjusted turn timer to avoid abuse. Previously for every phase the timer would reset to 90 seconds. This made turn duration very long especially if someone abused it. Adjusted with a global turn timer and extra time for attacking/defending.

added a hotzone on the battlefield for initialising a glitch/software. Dropping a card outside of this hotzone, returns it to hand.

added text to onboarding to explain how to cancel initialising a glitch/software

added your challenges progress in values (e.g. 12/30) as well as end time.