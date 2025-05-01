- Fixed the issue that the volume configuration of the restarted game could not be saved
- Fixed the issue that you couldn't see what NPCs said in the dialogue recap screen
- Fixed the issue that the layout interval of the item grid in the backpack interface was too small
- Fixed the UI layout error of the pan shop interface
- Fixed the issue that the saw could not be moved in the carpentry mini-game
- In order to avoid data loss, the archive of the old version cannot be overwritten temporarily
Han Chen, May 1 (version number: 0.501)
