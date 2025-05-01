 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18308752
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the issue that the volume configuration of the restarted game could not be saved
  2. Fixed the issue that you couldn't see what NPCs said in the dialogue recap screen
  3. Fixed the issue that the layout interval of the item grid in the backpack interface was too small
  4. Fixed the UI layout error of the pan shop interface
  5. Fixed the issue that the saw could not be moved in the carpentry mini-game
  6. In order to avoid data loss, the archive of the old version cannot be overwritten temporarily

