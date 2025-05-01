I've been working on lots of fixes and improvements for Judero.

New items in shop: Customize your combat with new items that enable critical damage, elemental damage, more knock back on hits, absorb hits, and more! This should address players who had the issue of having too much gold coins and not having anywhere to spend them through the end of the game.

Performance optimizations: we received reports about the game crashing on Area 3, and we worked on optimizing this. With this new version I have played the game on Steam Deck from start to finish without a single crash now.

Enable gamepad rumble/vibrations during combat for more feedback.

Smaller fixes and improvements: taking some repetitive bits off from Area 4, fixing a capture spawn bug specific to Area 4, switch in-game videos to more widely recognized video formats.

As always with these updates it's possible for things to slip through the tracks, so please let us know if you have any trouble or complaints about this new version or in general. We'll do our best to fix any ongoing issues.

Thank you very much for your support, and please look forward to our next game, Mashina!