Changed

Some updates on the main menu and road map

The unusable door within the delivery room got removed

Perception system got renamed to detection system

Increased visibility of the skill level bars

Bugfixes

Fixed a crash when overtime triggered

Fixed random detection gains

Flickering light now reset after the tour instead of triggering it

Fixed a visual bug that indicated hardmode loot while hardmode was deactivated

Detection now gets reset when ending a tour

Now the overlay can be accessed without energy

Fixed an issue where the global detection was triggering the blackout way too early