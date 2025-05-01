 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18308527 Edited 1 May 2025 – 11:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Increased visibility of the skill level bars

  • Perception system got renamed to detection system

  • Smaller drone

  • The unusable door within the delivery room got removed

  • Some updates on the main menu and road map

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a crash when overtime triggered

  • Fixed random detection gains

  • Flickering light now reset after the tour instead of triggering it

  • Fixed a visual bug that indicated hardmode loot while hardmode was deactivated

  • Detection now gets reset when ending a tour

  • Now the overlay can be accessed without energy

  • Fixed an issue where the global detection was triggering the blackout way too early

  • Fixed the new generator mesh height to spawn on the ground again

Changed files in this update

Depot 2824021
