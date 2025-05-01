Changed
-
Increased visibility of the skill level bars
-
Perception system got renamed to detection system
-
Smaller drone
-
The unusable door within the delivery room got removed
-
Some updates on the main menu and road map
Bugfixes
-
Fixed a crash when overtime triggered
-
Fixed random detection gains
-
Flickering light now reset after the tour instead of triggering it
-
Fixed a visual bug that indicated hardmode loot while hardmode was deactivated
-
Detection now gets reset when ending a tour
-
Now the overlay can be accessed without energy
-
Fixed an issue where the global detection was triggering the blackout way too early
-
Fixed the new generator mesh height to spawn on the ground again
Changed files in this update