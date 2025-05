Update V0.0.2

Fix Bags

Fixed bug where the item “Wood” would disapper

Design Changes:

Sea design updated New NPC:

NPC Ren Ki

NPC Miyu Ne New Side Quest:

Added new side quest

A new letter delivery mechanic has been introduced, where players will receive a letter and must deliver it to a character shown in the image.

The destination for the letter is randomly selected, offering a variety of different locations to visit for each delivery.

Upon successful delivery, players will be rewarded with prepared iron as a token of appreciation.

This new side quest adds an extra layer of exploration and interaction with NPCs, enriching the world and providing players with new challenges and rewards.