Hello Lovely Alchemists!

I'm very happy to finally release the Outpost Update!

This update's primary aim was to rework outposts; side areas in the game that contain NPC's, trading, and the bounty board.

This update not only improves their existing UI and functionality, but also adds a new card game to outposts, as well as two brand new outposts, each with their own NPCs.

In addition to this, fast travel has been introduced allowing for more convenient world exploration. To unlock fast travel, you'll need to reach the second outpost and talk to an NPC within it.

There's plenty more, so let's break it down:

What's Changed?

Added a new card game to the outposts that is played with your party members.

Added 2 new outposts, each with 3 new NPC stories.

Added 4 new quests that are unlocked via NPC's in outposts

Added Fast Travel (unlocked in the Whitewood Outpost)

Added small markers to show where hostiles in active bounties can be found

Added new "Trials of Old" achievement

Restructured the UI of outposts.

Fixed bug where the timeline had hostiles in the wrong order.

Fixed bug in the quest preparation where dragging potions could appear to be behind the backpack slots.

We really hope you enjoy the new quests, characters, and outposts!

Please let us know what you think!

Wishing you all the best,

Gilded Rune Games ❤️