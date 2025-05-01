-
Added a Sit button when selecting an avatar.
-
Repositioned the Pose buttons shown during avatar selection.
-
Added an explanation of the difference between “Creative” and “Furnished” on first room selection.
-
Reduced memory usage when loading GIFs.
-
Improved overall performance.
-
Fixed several text issues.
-
Other minor fixes and tweaks.
Hotfix 1.0.1
