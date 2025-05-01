 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18308428 Edited 1 May 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a Sit button when selecting an avatar.

  • Repositioned the Pose buttons shown during avatar selection.

  • Added an explanation of the difference between “Creative” and “Furnished” on first room selection.

  • Reduced memory usage when loading GIFs.

  • Improved overall performance.

  • Fixed several text issues.

  • Other minor fixes and tweaks.

