Major 1 May 2025 Build 18308370 Edited 1 May 2025 – 10:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi survivors !

The V.1.1 introduce a huge expansion : Plagues of Oblivion, but also alot of improvements and new contents.

Let's start with the base game :

  • First of all, the Swap System has been fixed, finally ! Thank you for your patience.

  • New Icons (Items, Weapons, Skills, Enemies avatar)

  • New ranks visual & Increased xp to rank up (100 -> 200)

  • Now you can earn trader reroll by opening resource chests

  • Interface enhanced with blood mask according to % Health

  • Brightness option

  • Overall brightness improvement

  • Intensified icon rarity colors

  • New chapter names & story description

  • Improved item names and descriptions

  • Increasing difficulty (Hard & Nightmare mode)

  • Difficulty balance (Easy mode)

  • Fixed melee weapon collision

  • Global UI improvement and visual changes

  • Display of character sprites in the menu fixed

  • New logo and Steam capsules

The Road map has also been uptaded :

  • Melee combat improvement
  • New menu background
  • New weapons, items & spells
  • New game announcement

And NOW, here's the new free expansion : Plagues of Oblivion

Get ready to crush waves of monsters straight outta Oblivion! Load up your heroes with epic gear and spells to wreck
spiders and dragons in three all-new chapters. Try out new combos and last as long as you can !

3 New chapters !

  • The awakening
  • Silent waters
  • Gate of Oblivion

14 New enemies !

  • Slime
  • Spider
  • Rat
  • Wolf
  • Goblin
  • Dragon
  • .......

60+ New weapons, spells and items !

  • Bow
  • Catapult
  • Fireball
  • .......

  • New quest, stats, leaderboard & more

There is no new Steam Achievement for now, as I know this can be annoying for those who have 100%. But if I have some requests, I can add new ones.

Last & important thing :

This extension was supposed to be paid for, but then I changed my mind and wanted everyone to be able to play Plagues of Oblivion.
If you like and want to support the game, you can leave a review, positive :), on Steam. This is such a huge source of motivation and help the game get noticed.
And, if you want to support even more, there is a new supporter pack for 0.99$ with 71 new cosmetics to dress like a real viking !

Thank you for playing STAND and have fun with the Plagues of Oblivion !

Survive, Team-up, And Never Die !

