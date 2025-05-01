Hi survivors !
The V.1.1 introduce a huge expansion : Plagues of Oblivion, but also alot of improvements and new contents.
Let's start with the base game :
-
First of all, the Swap System has been fixed, finally ! Thank you for your patience.
-
New Icons (Items, Weapons, Skills, Enemies avatar)
-
New ranks visual & Increased xp to rank up (100 -> 200)
-
Now you can earn trader reroll by opening resource chests
-
Interface enhanced with blood mask according to % Health
-
Brightness option
-
Overall brightness improvement
-
Intensified icon rarity colors
-
New chapter names & story description
-
Improved item names and descriptions
-
Increasing difficulty (Hard & Nightmare mode)
-
Difficulty balance (Easy mode)
-
Fixed melee weapon collision
-
Global UI improvement and visual changes
-
Display of character sprites in the menu fixed
-
New logo and Steam capsules
The Road map has also been uptaded :
- Melee combat improvement
- New menu background
- New weapons, items & spells
- New game announcement
And NOW, here's the new free expansion : Plagues of Oblivion
Get ready to crush waves of monsters straight outta Oblivion! Load up your heroes with epic gear and spells to wreck
spiders and dragons in three all-new chapters. Try out new combos and last as long as you can !
3 New chapters !
- The awakening
- Silent waters
- Gate of Oblivion
14 New enemies !
- Slime
- Spider
- Rat
- Wolf
- Goblin
- Dragon
- .......
60+ New weapons, spells and items !
- Bow
- Catapult
- Fireball
- .......
- New quest, stats, leaderboard & more
There is no new Steam Achievement for now, as I know this can be annoying for those who have 100%. But if I have some requests, I can add new ones.
Last & important thing :
This extension was supposed to be paid for, but then I changed my mind and wanted everyone to be able to play Plagues of Oblivion.
If you like and want to support the game, you can leave a review, positive :), on Steam. This is such a huge source of motivation and help the game get noticed.
And, if you want to support even more, there is a new supporter pack for 0.99$ with 71 new cosmetics to dress like a real viking !
Thank you for playing STAND and have fun with the Plagues of Oblivion !
Survive, Team-up, And Never Die !
