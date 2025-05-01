Hi survivors !

The V.1.1 introduce a huge expansion : Plagues of Oblivion, but also alot of improvements and new contents.

Let's start with the base game :

First of all, the Swap System has been fixed, finally ! Thank you for your patience.

New Icons (Items, Weapons, Skills, Enemies avatar)



New ranks visual & Increased xp to rank up (100 -> 200)



Now you can earn trader reroll by opening resource chests

Interface enhanced with blood mask according to % Health



Brightness option

Overall brightness improvement

Intensified icon rarity colors

New chapter names & story description

Improved item names and descriptions

Increasing difficulty (Hard & Nightmare mode)

Difficulty balance (Easy mode)

Fixed melee weapon collision

Global UI improvement and visual changes

Display of character sprites in the menu fixed

New logo and Steam capsules

The Road map has also been uptaded :

Melee combat improvement

New menu background

New weapons, items & spells

New game announcement

And NOW, here's the new free expansion : Plagues of Oblivion

Get ready to crush waves of monsters straight outta Oblivion! Load up your heroes with epic gear and spells to wreck

spiders and dragons in three all-new chapters. Try out new combos and last as long as you can !

3 New chapters !

The awakening

Silent waters

Gate of Oblivion

14 New enemies !

Slime

Spider

Rat

Wolf

Goblin

Dragon

.......

60+ New weapons, spells and items !

Bow

Catapult

Fireball

.......

New quest, stats, leaderboard & more

There is no new Steam Achievement for now, as I know this can be annoying for those who have 100%. But if I have some requests, I can add new ones.

Last & important thing :

This extension was supposed to be paid for, but then I changed my mind and wanted everyone to be able to play Plagues of Oblivion.

If you like and want to support the game, you can leave a review, positive :), on Steam. This is such a huge source of motivation and help the game get noticed.

And, if you want to support even more, there is a new supporter pack for 0.99$ with 71 new cosmetics to dress like a real viking !

Thank you for playing STAND and have fun with the Plagues of Oblivion !

Survive, Team-up, And Never Die !