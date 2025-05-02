This is an announcement for the Ver. 1.2.2 update.

※ This update will not affect existing replay data.

Graphics Settings Changes

After updating, the game will launch in full borderless mode on the primary monitor, and graphics settings will be reset on first startup.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and kindly ask that you review and reapply your graphics settings after the update.

Changed the method used to retrieve monitor display names

Added version information to tgm4.ini

If the game window is positioned outside the screen area, it will now reset to the top-left (0,0) position

Adjusted behavior when graphics settings cannot be retrieved, to properly reset configuration values

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some text was not being displayed on the Achievements screen

Fixed an issue in “Practice in Game Mode” where the Tetris Guide could still appear even after being disabled in the pause menu

Fixed an issue in the medal settings screen under “Practice in Game Mode” where left/right arrows were not displayed correctly

Fixed a bug in Windowed Mode under Graphics Settings where the behavior was incorrect if the monitor resolution was not 16:9

news: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3328480/view/520838311548289195

Discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3328480/discussions/0/603029109690353284/