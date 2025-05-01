“The language is knotty, poetic, wilful. It'll take some untangling."

Hello cultists! It’s been a while, but we’re back with our promised new translations for Cultist Simulator. The game and all its DLC are now fully available in French and Spanish. Both languages are currently in beta here on Steam, and we’ll release them fully (i.e. tell Steam French and Spanish are officially available) early next month, after we’ve had some time to test them against the scariest Foe there is: YOU.

From today’s update, anyone whose OS is set to use French or Spanish will automatically have their chosen language selected when they load up Cultist Simulator. But anyone can select any language from the ‘Languages’ button on the main menu. (So French and Spanish speakers can always switch back to the original English if they prefer, too.)

Players are the best translators because so much of Cultist Simulator depends on beautiful language and specific, referential lore. So if you are fluent in either French or Spanish, we’d love you to play the game in its new form and let us know if there are any oddities or errors.

If you find any typos or mistakes or have any other feedback, please send them to support@weatherfactory.biz. There may occasionally be matters of opinion (for example, which specific translation is the most appropriate for an original English term), but player feedback from people who really get the game and the lore is always incredibly useful. Thank you!

The beta will last for one month, before launching fully in early June. Thank you for your patience, and French and Spanish speakers, we hope you approve!