Hello again!
Kutha Stroom Rush has been updated to version 1.1.1! This was supposed to be a smaller update carrying several small fixes & adjustments..., until it wasn't anymore...
-
Hotkeys!
Several actions are now available as hotkeys! Specifically : Pause/Resume, Fast Forward, Reset Camera, opening the Build Menu and it's sub-menu directly. These hotkeys are also change-able through the Options.
-
Options are re-designed. Previously only a single menu/page, it is now broken down into sub-menus. This also includes the newly-added Hotkeys options mentioned just now.
-
Change the Dissatisfaction indicator/meter. Previously semi-transparent, it is now opaque, which should make it more clear to see.
-
In the Map Select screen, each Map now shows if there is a save available, and when was the last time you played that Map.
-
Maintenance Cost now rises faster.
-
Node's refund price decreases as the node ages. Refund price is now shown on the node's information screen as well.
-
Dissatisfaction meter's rate of increase/cooldown changes as the game progresses. Further into the game, the rate of increase will be faster, and the rate of cooldown will be slower.
-
Other, smaller bugfixes for a more stable game.
As always, if you have any issues, please reach out by email to [contact@radiantdeer.com](mailto:contact@radiantdeer.com).
Thank you!
Changed files in this update