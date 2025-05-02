 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18308234 Edited 2 May 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again!

Kutha Stroom Rush has been updated to version 1.1.1! This was supposed to be a smaller update carrying several small fixes & adjustments..., until it wasn't anymore...

  • Hotkeys!
    Several actions are now available as hotkeys! Specifically : Pause/Resume, Fast Forward, Reset Camera, opening the Build Menu and it's sub-menu directly. These hotkeys are also change-able through the Options.

  • Options are re-designed. Previously only a single menu/page, it is now broken down into sub-menus. This also includes the newly-added Hotkeys options mentioned just now.

  • Change the Dissatisfaction indicator/meter. Previously semi-transparent, it is now opaque, which should make it more clear to see.

  • In the Map Select screen, each Map now shows if there is a save available, and when was the last time you played that Map.

  • Maintenance Cost now rises faster.

  • Node's refund price decreases as the node ages. Refund price is now shown on the node's information screen as well.

  • Dissatisfaction meter's rate of increase/cooldown changes as the game progresses. Further into the game, the rate of increase will be faster, and the rate of cooldown will be slower.

  • Other, smaller bugfixes for a more stable game.

As always, if you have any issues, please reach out by email to [contact@radiantdeer.com](mailto:contact@radiantdeer.com).

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3589251
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3589252
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link