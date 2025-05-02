Hello again!

Kutha Stroom Rush has been updated to version 1.1.1! This was supposed to be a smaller update carrying several small fixes & adjustments..., until it wasn't anymore...

Hotkeys!

Several actions are now available as hotkeys! Specifically : Pause/Resume, Fast Forward, Reset Camera, opening the Build Menu and it's sub-menu directly. These hotkeys are also change-able through the Options.

Options are re-designed. Previously only a single menu/page, it is now broken down into sub-menus. This also includes the newly-added Hotkeys options mentioned just now.



Change the Dissatisfaction indicator/meter. Previously semi-transparent, it is now opaque, which should make it more clear to see.



In the Map Select screen, each Map now shows if there is a save available, and when was the last time you played that Map.



Maintenance Cost now rises faster.

Node's refund price decreases as the node ages. Refund price is now shown on the node's information screen as well.

Dissatisfaction meter's rate of increase/cooldown changes as the game progresses. Further into the game, the rate of increase will be faster, and the rate of cooldown will be slower.

Other, smaller bugfixes for a more stable game.

As always, if you have any issues, please reach out by email to [contact@radiantdeer.com](mailto:contact@radiantdeer.com).

Thank you!