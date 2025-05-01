Version 1.6.51 - Updated Ore Nodes and QoL
Updates;
Improved Prestige information to give the player more clarity.
Bug Fixes;
Fixed Easter event exits.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 1.6.51 - Updated Ore Nodes and QoL
Updates;
Improved Prestige information to give the player more clarity.
Bug Fixes;
Fixed Easter event exits.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update