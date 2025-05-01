New Features
- New Area: Desert Oasis
- Welcome to the Desert Oasis, where adventurers stop to rest.
- You can talk to certain NPCs and purchase items.
- Added Desert Air Balloon Research
- Added Hidden Snow Village Air Balloon Research
- Research UI updated!
- Removed Banana Research
- Removed Chocolate Research
- Banana and Chocolate research can now be purchased at the Desert Oasis
- Improved Underground UI
- Added minimap to the Underground
- Various biomes can now appear in the Underground
- Using the "Go Deeper" feature will change the underground
- Restaurant System Overhaul
- Adventurers can now be assigned to restaurants
- Cooked food in your inventory can be registered as menu items
- Changed Restaurant Research progresses faster
- Adventurers will now automatically sell registered menu items
- Guests will now say a variety of phrases
- Adventurers assigned to a restaurant cannot be Un-deploy
- Restaurants can no longer be deleted in multiplayer
- Upgraded graphics in Corrupted Areas
- Added special rewards for Decoration Academy Ranks
Changes
- More detailed biome generation when creating a new world
- Changed world loading UI
- Changed default loading UI
- Added sound effect to main quest UI
- Changed research requirements for Advanced Potion Workshop
- Changed research requirements for Special Clothing Store
- Lowered difficulty of restaurant research
- Removed Banana and Chocolate crops from research
- Changed dialogue and trade behavior for the Santa NPC in Hidden Snow Village
- Increased hot air balloon cost to Hidden Snow Village
- Updated text when Fire adventurers
- Optimized data processing when placing walls or connected objects
- Changed Decoration Academy building price to 300,000 Gold
- Updated community icon design on title screen
- Removed Trello icon from title screen
- Moved Exit Game button to the top right on title screen
- Moved profile picture display to the top left on title screen
- Changed text display in research notification UI
- Optimized initial data calculations when launching the game
- Optimized text handling when starting the game
Bug Fixes
- Fixed sound effects from players in other worlds could be heard in multiplayer
- Fixed typos
- Fixed UI elements not clickable during some NPC trades
- Added data validation when fire adventurers in multiplayer
- Fixed adventurer UI data would mismatch under certain conditions
- Fixed incorrect expressions and mask visuals for some adventurers
- Fixed tooltip remaining after moving to another world
- Fixed synchronization bug with corrupted tiles in multiplayer
- Fixed rotating background when connecting in multiplayer
- Fixed tile flickering when using click monster in UI
- Fixed UI display bug when buying items from NPCs in multiplayer
- Fixed sync issue when assigning adventurers in multiplayer
Changed files in this update