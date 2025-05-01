 Skip to content

Major 1 May 2025 Build 18307962
New Features

  • New Area: Desert Oasis
    • Welcome to the Desert Oasis, where adventurers stop to rest.
    • You can talk to certain NPCs and purchase items.

  • Added Desert Air Balloon Research
  • Added Hidden Snow Village Air Balloon Research

  • Research UI updated!
  • Removed Banana Research
  • Removed Chocolate Research
  • Banana and Chocolate research can now be purchased at the Desert Oasis


  • Improved Underground UI
  • Added minimap to the Underground
  • Various biomes can now appear in the Underground
    • Using the "Go Deeper" feature will change the underground

  • Restaurant System Overhaul
    • Adventurers can now be assigned to restaurants
    • Cooked food in your inventory can be registered as menu items
    • Changed Restaurant Research progresses faster
    • Adventurers will now automatically sell registered menu items
    • Guests will now say a variety of phrases
    • Adventurers assigned to a restaurant cannot be Un-deploy
    • Restaurants can no longer be deleted in multiplayer

  • Upgraded graphics in Corrupted Areas
  • Added special rewards for Decoration Academy Ranks

Changes

  • More detailed biome generation when creating a new world
  • Changed world loading UI
  • Changed default loading UI
  • Added sound effect to main quest UI
  • Changed research requirements for Advanced Potion Workshop
  • Changed research requirements for Special Clothing Store
  • Lowered difficulty of restaurant research
  • Removed Banana and Chocolate crops from research
  • Changed dialogue and trade behavior for the Santa NPC in Hidden Snow Village
  • Increased hot air balloon cost to Hidden Snow Village
  • Updated text when Fire adventurers
  • Optimized data processing when placing walls or connected objects
  • Changed Decoration Academy building price to 300,000 Gold
  • Updated community icon design on title screen
  • Removed Trello icon from title screen
  • Moved Exit Game button to the top right on title screen
  • Moved profile picture display to the top left on title screen
  • Changed text display in research notification UI
  • Optimized initial data calculations when launching the game
  • Optimized text handling when starting the game

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed sound effects from players in other worlds could be heard in multiplayer
  • Fixed typos
  • Fixed UI elements not clickable during some NPC trades
  • Added data validation when fire adventurers in multiplayer
  • Fixed adventurer UI data would mismatch under certain conditions
  • Fixed incorrect expressions and mask visuals for some adventurers
  • Fixed tooltip remaining after moving to another world
  • Fixed synchronization bug with corrupted tiles in multiplayer
  • Fixed rotating background when connecting in multiplayer
  • Fixed tile flickering when using click monster in UI
  • Fixed UI display bug when buying items from NPCs in multiplayer
  • Fixed sync issue when assigning adventurers in multiplayer

