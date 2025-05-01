-
캐릭터 리워크 [타이오]
-
[파도에 축복받은 마을] 스토리 추가 ~TL-19
-
일부 상황에서 뒤로가기 오류 수정
-
보상창 페이드 인 추가
-
신규 BGM [Blooming Like a Flower]
-
[엘리나] 용의비늘 - 카드 일러스트 변경
-
character rework [Taiyo]
-
[Blessed by waves] Story added~TL-19
-
Correcting backward errors in some situations
-
Add Compensation Window Fade-In
-
신규 BGM [Blooming Like a Flower]
-
[Elina] Dragon Scale - Change Card Illustration
2.3.5.0
