 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18307770 Edited 1 May 2025 – 12:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • 캐릭터 리워크 [타이오]

  • [파도에 축복받은 마을] 스토리 추가 ~TL-19

  • 일부 상황에서 뒤로가기 오류 수정

  • 보상창 페이드 인 추가

  • 신규 BGM [Blooming Like a Flower]

  • [엘리나] 용의비늘 - 카드 일러스트 변경

  • character rework [Taiyo]

  • [Blessed by waves] Story added~TL-19

  • Correcting backward errors in some situations

  • Add Compensation Window Fade-In

  • 신규 BGM [Blooming Like a Flower]

  • [Elina] Dragon Scale - Change Card Illustration

Changed files in this update

Depot 2750921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link