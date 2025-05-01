新版因更换打包方式不能续档，请知悉。
头像立绘更新。
第二部的成就均已开启。
五行法宝（红水葫芦、风袋等）换成了五行镶嵌，取消火系法宝。其他位置基本不变。七周目获得。
十二地支法宝调整。新的乾坤图（装备后全员加伤30%），在麒麟崖获得。
红火枣，换地方了。出地狱后，对话贞英获得。
增加新成就打败朱雀后，得到坐骑朱雀。
其他小调整。
感谢梦婷对本次版本的帮助。
新版因更换打包方式不能续档，请知悉。
