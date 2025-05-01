 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18307754 Edited 1 May 2025 – 09:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sorry fellas, i've been resting for few weeks so here we go again! ːsteamhappyː
Today, i have an update such as :

  • Rebranding Studio (I'm now part of Krakatoa Studios, yeaayy ːsteamhappyː )
  • Some UI Scalling due to screen resolution adjustment
  • Hit React Improvement, i did some tweaks on zed's body so it will be more 'jiggy'

Anyways, if you are curious or something, reporting some bugs, just hop into those links. ːsteamhappyː
Thank you everyone!

Website : www.krakatoastudios.com
Discord Channel : https://discord.gg/HBxWeD3k5m)
Thank's for the attention. Have a great day!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3355611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link