Thank you all so much for celebrating our 10 year anniversary with us. We are absolutely blown away by the reception to The Mr. Rabbit Magic Show.

We made a minor update to the game with several bug fixes.

Patch Notes 1.1.3

The Mr. Rabbit Magic Show

Added Nattravn-art to the credits.

Added a Supporter Pack button to the end screen.

Added an outgoing link to Rusty Lake Untold.

Fixed an issue during the programming puzzle where you could interact with elements that weren't visible.

Fixed a graphical issue with the laptop keyboard.

Fixed being able to interact with a table that isn't visible when everyone's gathered around the cake.

Fixed plushies floating in the air.

Fixed being able to put all the swords in one slot during Act 10.

Fixed being able to 'glue' items to the mirror during Act 16.

Several small sound & graphical improvements.

The Supporter Pack 1.1.3

For those of you that bought the Supporter Pack: Thank you all so much for not only celebrating our 10 year anniversary with us but also deciding to show your support by buying our little Supporter Pack. We cannot thank you, the community, enough for all of the support we've received, not only since release but in the last ten years!

Fixed disappearing vinyl (if you are missing the yellow vinyl, a new one should appear in the box after the update).

Fixed red USB stick for Simplified Chinese.

Fixed not being able to to access the wallpapers when using Simplified Chinese.

If you are experiencing any other issues, please reach out to us on our [url=https://discord.gg/bMJ5xw8cRm[/url], or send us an email: support [at] rustylake [dot] com.

Let's keep making memories,

Rusty Lake