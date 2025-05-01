🎉 Eternamine Monthly Contest is LIVE! 🎉

Join this month's contest for a chance to win exclusive in-game rewards and a permanent spot in the Eternamine Hall of Fame!

⛏️ How to compete? Talk to the contest master and travel to the contest mine. There your goal is to simply earn as many points as possible by mining and upgrading your contest pickaxe.

(Note, the contest mine is completely separate from the "main game", no upgrades, skills, pets, abilities etc. from the main game will work in the contest mine and vice-versa)

🏆 There are tons of prizes to claim at the end of the month for the top miners. Including an exclusive skin, tons of valuable items (like geodes and cosmic money & token bags) in the "main-game" as well as exclusive discord roles for the top 3 miners.

Haven’t joined Eternamine yet? Now’s the perfect time!

Good luck, miners!