1 May 2025 Build 18307593 Edited 1 May 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Patch v1.1.1:

  • fixed mantle system crash
  • fixed npc stuck at passenger delivery
  • fixed package not carried at delivery cutscene
  • fixed right analog gamepad not controlling Y axis control rotation

