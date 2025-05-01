Add mounts and war elephants.
Added several war elephant related features.
Modified the bug that resulted in zero agricultural yield due to the upgrade of fisheries and forestry.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Add mounts and war elephants.
Added several war elephant related features.
Modified the bug that resulted in zero agricultural yield due to the upgrade of fisheries and forestry.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update