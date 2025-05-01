 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18307588 Edited 1 May 2025 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Add mounts and war elephants.

Added several war elephant related features.

Modified the bug that resulted in zero agricultural yield due to the upgrade of fisheries and forestry.

