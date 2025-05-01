 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18307582 Edited 1 May 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes V1.06 - Optimizations & Bug Fixes

  1. Added optional cheat settings for Survival Mode
  2. New bandit-type enemies in Survival Mode
  3. Fixed AK weapon grip positioning
  4. Improved ammo logic when switching weapons
  5. Increased attack range for flamethrower turrets
  6. Optimized Survival Mode main menu interface
  7. Enhanced in-game menu UI for Survival Mode
  8. Added more mortar shells when calling artillery support
  9. Fixed skinning data for sneaker models
  10. Disabled free camera blur effect
  11. Resolved aiming/recoil logic conflicts
  12. Fixed enemy AI healing behavior

Thank you for playing and supporting our game! Wishing you good health and success in your work!

