Patch Notes V1.06 - Optimizations & Bug Fixes
- Added optional cheat settings for Survival Mode
- New bandit-type enemies in Survival Mode
- Fixed AK weapon grip positioning
- Improved ammo logic when switching weapons
- Increased attack range for flamethrower turrets
- Optimized Survival Mode main menu interface
- Enhanced in-game menu UI for Survival Mode
- Added more mortar shells when calling artillery support
- Fixed skinning data for sneaker models
- Disabled free camera blur effect
- Resolved aiming/recoil logic conflicts
- Fixed enemy AI healing behavior
Thank you for playing and supporting our game! Wishing you good health and success in your work!
Changed files in this update