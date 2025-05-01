-
《Veil of Mercy: Sister's Salvation》 event.
-
Fixed an issue where gold would reset upon completion
-
Fixed an issue where some runes were not displayed correctly during battles
-
Balanced the cursed room spawn rate
-
-
Minor bug fixes and performance improvements.
v2.1.2.007 Minor Update Notes
