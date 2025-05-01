 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18307468 Edited 1 May 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • 《Veil of Mercy: Sister's Salvation》 event.

    • Fixed an issue where gold would reset upon completion

    • Fixed an issue where some runes were not displayed correctly during battles

    • Balanced the cursed room spawn rate

  • Minor bug fixes and performance improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Love Tavern Content Depot 1354231
