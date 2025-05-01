SPOILER WARNING for everyone who hasn’t completed the game.

Hey everyone!

I have been reading your feedback surrounding mid-game balancing, orange currency being tied to shield, and end-game upgrade costs. This upgrade aims to fix all of those issues by giving you different ways to get orange currency, adding a brand new currency converter, and balancing some upgrades.

NEW: Added a market which lets you exchange some resources for others... But there are fees!

NEW: Stats page in manual. (It may not show the correct stats for current saves, as not all were being tracked until now)

NEW: New upgrade that lets you get orange currency while using Shrink.

NEW: Added new visual feedback when charging Shockwave.

NEW: Music and SFX does not longer slow down when using the time slow ability.

NEW: Challenge name visible when playing, so you’re never wondering if you entered a challenge or not.

NEW: Time stop on hit is now toggleable. This is what some of you may have mistaken as “lag on hit”. It’s off by default, feel free to enable it again if this is something you did enjoy.

BALANCE: Moved “shielded bullets give orange” to an earlier place in the upgrade tree

BALANCE: Lowered the cost of final currency upgrades (only for new saves, impossible to change for current saves).

FIX: Shockwave explosion effect got stuck activated if you died while using it.

FIX: Final cutscene stayed in slow motion if the game was beaten while using the slow ability.

FIX: Incorrect description text in some upgrades.

FIX: Manual wasn’t shaking and changing color when entering the upgrade screen and you had something new to read.