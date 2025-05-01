 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18307456 Edited 1 May 2025 – 15:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Build 1.011:

  • Rewired Defense respects threshold (really this time)
  • Flanker gets double damage buff for only one turn
  • Mine Synthesizer is using the Strategy label now
  • Star Eater's tail won't show as channeling
  • Slime will not travel to Turrets via Sonic if it's possessing a ship
  • Fixed Astra multi hit attack not dealing damage in stealth
  • Fixed Missiles sometimes getting stuck if target dies while they are traveling
  • Fixed Star Eater softlock when there is no valid path
  • Fixed Corruptor softlock when the target dies while it's being pulled
  • Fixed reinforcement waves not spawning sometimes in rifts causing a softlock
  • Fixed Korean text sometimes showing variables instead of translated text
  • Fixed win condition triggering when both player and boss die at the same moment resulting in a corrupted run continuing without ships.
  • Fixed bug when achievement for proxima unlock would trigger but the game didn't save that the proxima was unlocked.
  • Echo's malfunction achievement wasn't triggering correctly if you quit and resume the game later on.
  • Stealth missile was targeting star eater segments
  • Fixed upgrading a ship in the store not giving you the full upgrade (if you go from tier 1 -> 3 for example)

konafa

