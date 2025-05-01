Build 1.011:
- Rewired Defense respects threshold (really this time)
- Flanker gets double damage buff for only one turn
- Mine Synthesizer is using the Strategy label now
- Star Eater's tail won't show as channeling
- Slime will not travel to Turrets via Sonic if it's possessing a ship
- Fixed Astra multi hit attack not dealing damage in stealth
- Fixed Missiles sometimes getting stuck if target dies while they are traveling
- Fixed Star Eater softlock when there is no valid path
- Fixed Corruptor softlock when the target dies while it's being pulled
- Fixed reinforcement waves not spawning sometimes in rifts causing a softlock
- Fixed Korean text sometimes showing variables instead of translated text
- Fixed win condition triggering when both player and boss die at the same moment resulting in a corrupted run continuing without ships.
- Fixed bug when achievement for proxima unlock would trigger but the game didn't save that the proxima was unlocked.
- Echo's malfunction achievement wasn't triggering correctly if you quit and resume the game later on.
- Stealth missile was targeting star eater segments
- Fixed upgrading a ship in the store not giving you the full upgrade (if you go from tier 1 -> 3 for example)
