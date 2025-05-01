After having to redo the second-to-last update due to the loss of my development save, I messed up a few things that prevented villagers from doing anything at all! Since the bug was quite annoying for you players, I temporarily reverted to the version that didn’t include Constellation 2.

Now that everything is fixed, you can play the game again normally without issues related to that.

In addition, I fixed another bug that was created while fixing a multiplayer issue. Now, in solo mode, when you remove a villager who is working (in a field, for example), they correctly become available again so you can assign that job to another villager. This applies to all professions that require a workstation.