1 May 2025 Build 18307390 Edited 1 May 2025 – 08:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After having to redo the second-to-last update due to the loss of my development save, I messed up a few things that prevented villagers from doing anything at all! Since the bug was quite annoying for you players, I temporarily reverted to the version that didn’t include Constellation 2.

Now that everything is fixed, you can play the game again normally without issues related to that.

In addition, I fixed another bug that was created while fixing a multiplayer issue. Now, in solo mode, when you remove a villager who is working (in a field, for example), they correctly become available again so you can assign that job to another villager. This applies to all professions that require a workstation.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3468431
Linux Depot 3468433
