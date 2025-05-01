ADD: Glossary entry for Attack my Target
CNG: Defensive fire message now only appears when the unit is successful at doing an attack
FIX: Typo in one of the campaign option descriptions
FIX: When a partial HE hit takes out the exposed crew of a vehicle, the game still waited for the player to continue and showed the attack console
Update 1.2.61 hotfix 2
ADD: Glossary entry for Attack my Target
