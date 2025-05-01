 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18307303 Edited 1 May 2025 – 08:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ADD: Glossary entry for Attack my Target
CNG: Defensive fire message now only appears when the unit is successful at doing an attack
FIX: Typo in one of the campaign option descriptions
FIX: When a partial HE hit takes out the exposed crew of a vehicle, the game still waited for the player to continue and showed the attack console

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Armoured Commander II Content Depot 1292021
  Loading history…
