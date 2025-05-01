 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18307244
General Improvements

  • AI-controlled decks will now always use animated cards, providing a preview we hope encourages players to collect them.

  • Rift Runs can now be abandoned without playing a game first.

  • Added a 48-character soft limit to deck names; existing decks won't be affected until renamed.

  • Consistified wording and corrected spelling of "Reish" in card descriptions and lore.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed desyncs in ranked games that could result in rating loss.

  • Fixed Rift Run decks being marked illegal and generating excessive automated bug reports.

  • Fixed the Mutator checkbox on the Quick Play screen being always disabled.

  • Fixed the “Unremovable” keyword not being recognized in card descriptions (used only on Mutators).

  • Fixed an issue where Nysrugh the Ravenous wasn’t counting Ability kills and sacrifices.

  • Updated Purification Stone to more closely match Humble’s effect: now removes types and is no longer permanent once the target leaves play.

  • Fixed an issue where losing a life didn’t trigger abilities—affected cards include Resilient Slime, Dom, the Sole Shadow, and others.

