General Improvements

Consistified wording and corrected spelling of "Reish" in card descriptions and lore.

Added a 48-character soft limit to deck names; existing decks won't be affected until renamed.

Rift Runs can now be abandoned without playing a game first.

AI-controlled decks will now always use animated cards, providing a preview we hope encourages players to collect them.

Bugfixes

Fixed desyncs in ranked games that could result in rating loss.

Fixed Rift Run decks being marked illegal and generating excessive automated bug reports.

Fixed the Mutator checkbox on the Quick Play screen being always disabled.

Fixed the “Unremovable” keyword not being recognized in card descriptions (used only on Mutators).

Fixed an issue where Nysrugh the Ravenous wasn’t counting Ability kills and sacrifices.

Updated Purification Stone to more closely match Humble’s effect: now removes types and is no longer permanent once the target leaves play.