General Improvements
AI-controlled decks will now always use animated cards, providing a preview we hope encourages players to collect them.
Rift Runs can now be abandoned without playing a game first.
Added a 48-character soft limit to deck names; existing decks won't be affected until renamed.
Consistified wording and corrected spelling of "Reish" in card descriptions and lore.
Bugfixes
Fixed desyncs in ranked games that could result in rating loss.
Fixed Rift Run decks being marked illegal and generating excessive automated bug reports.
Fixed the Mutator checkbox on the Quick Play screen being always disabled.
Fixed the “Unremovable” keyword not being recognized in card descriptions (used only on Mutators).
Fixed an issue where Nysrugh the Ravenous wasn’t counting Ability kills and sacrifices.
Updated Purification Stone to more closely match Humble’s effect: now removes types and is no longer permanent once the target leaves play.
Fixed an issue where losing a life didn’t trigger abilities—affected cards include Resilient Slime, Dom, the Sole Shadow, and others.
Changed files in this update