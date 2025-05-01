We're back!

We're bringing a new human unit that will give us exceptional speed to eliminate key targets or defeat enemies that need a ‘boost’ to reduce their health to zero with a unique agility in the faction. In addition, some units have received a series of ‘keywords’ with associated effects that will give even more personality and relevance to their characteristics in the game.

So... Here is the detailed description of the changes in this patch:

Passive traits

Some units now have ‘keywords’ as passive traits that give them advantages and conditions during battle on a permanent basis. Hero: (already implemented before, but will now be reflected in the unit data). Deals more damage against non-hero units and takes less damage from them. Huge: Gain immunity against stuns. Elusive: Reduces damage taken based on distance from attacker. Stinky. Reduces damage dealt from adjacent opponents and damage taken from poisoned or putrid units. Mutated: Deals more damage the more health he has lost. Brave: Below 50% increases damage dealt, and below 25% increases damage dealt significantly and reduces damage taken. Tough Skin: Gain immunity against bleeding. Artillery: Deals extra damage to Huge units and also at range 3 or more to units that have not moved (unless they have Defensive Pose or Covered status).

Units New unit: Human Rogue. Balancing of some units according to the passives obtained, including modifications in strengths and weaknesses, health reduction and points increase.

Encounters The battle background in local multiplayer games will now be adapted to the faction chosen as ‘defender’. Increased the points available in some tiers with units benefiting from some passive features.



As you can see, this update brings quite a few changes that may affect gameplay, so there will possibly be adjustments to unit points and clashes, adjustments to troop characteristics. And of course, new passives will be added to other units, as the game adjusts and as we get more information about their evolution with the different games we play.

Thank you for supporting Mind of War, and we hope you enjoy the game!