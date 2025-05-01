 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18307126 Edited 1 May 2025 – 08:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • "Enemies start with -x% HP" no longer stacks. Only the highest effect is applied, up to a maximum of -25%. It won't trigger again after fleeing.

  • Charm chance is now capped at a maximum of 75%.

  • Increased charm penalty buildup after level 3.

  • Increased chance for bosses to block doors.

  • Slightly nerfed healing (reduced gain from merging, slightly lower base values, and a smaller increase from stats).

  • Slightly increased enemy power level scaling.

  • Limited dropped items to a maximum of 3 effects, down from 5.

  • Lowered percentage value caps on ability-related item effects (reduced to 25% max, down from 85%).

  • Fixed an issue with the Merge-O-Mat and Meat Grinder consuming side slots, now capped at a 40% chance.

  • Fixed a crash related to the Tinkerer.

  • Fixed upgrade point notification appearing unnecessarily.

  • Added a "Disable audio when window is in background" setting, for everyone playing at work.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3460841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link