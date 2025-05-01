"Enemies start with -x% HP" no longer stacks. Only the highest effect is applied, up to a maximum of -25%. It won't trigger again after fleeing.

Charm chance is now capped at a maximum of 75%.

Increased charm penalty buildup after level 3.

Increased chance for bosses to block doors.

Slightly nerfed healing (reduced gain from merging, slightly lower base values, and a smaller increase from stats).

Slightly increased enemy power level scaling.

Limited dropped items to a maximum of 3 effects, down from 5.

Lowered percentage value caps on ability-related item effects (reduced to 25% max, down from 85%).

Fixed an issue with the Merge-O-Mat and Meat Grinder consuming side slots, now capped at a 40% chance.

Fixed a crash related to the Tinkerer.

Fixed upgrade point notification appearing unnecessarily.