Forest changes:
-
Increased the base price of forest plots: 50g -> 80g
-
Reduced the material gain from destroying forests: 11 wood + 2 herbs -> 7 wood + 1 herbs
-
Adjusted the requirements for the "Deforestation" skill: Destroy 4 Buildings -> Chop down 10 forests using woodcutters
-
The "Deforestation" skill now adds the ability to plant forests
Repair changes:
-
Increased repair cost for items (wood/metal:durability):
-
Base: 1:10 -> 1:8
-
With "Efficient Repair" skill: 1:20 -> 1:16
-
Minor magical rings (speed, myths, and power) can no longer be repaired
-
Dev Note: There are other pieces of equipment (filler, infusion, foragers kit, etc) that are currently repairable using wood and metal while not logically being made of those materials. These items will stay how they are for now, but they will be given custom repair costs in the future.
Efficiency changes:
-
Adjusted the difficulty income scaling modifier (value used to calculate how efficiency past 100% translates to items from jobs, to simplify, lower number = fewer items)
-
Easy: 0.80 -> 0.75
-
Medium: 0.65 -> 0.50
-
Hard: 0.35 -> 0.25
-
Stats bonuses for jobs now scale with difficulty
-
Old Formula: (Stat - 10) * 10
-
Easy: (Stat - 8) * 12
-
Medium: (Stat - 10) * 10
-
Hard: (Stat - 12) * 8
-
Decreased the scaling mod for fishing and increased base fish amount
-
Scaling mod: 1.5 -> 1
-
Base fish: 7 -> 8
Shop/Money changes:
-
Adjusted purchase price modifier for difficulty:
-
Easy: 1 -> 1
-
Medium: 1.25 -> 1.35
-
Hard: 1.5 -> 1.75
-
Adjusted sell price modifier for difficulty:
-
Easy: 0.75 -> 0.75
-
Medium: 0.75 -> 0.65
-
Hard: 0.75 -> 0.5
-
Fixed a ordering issue that caused high status reliant items to take up slots in the shop's inventory before being removed. This reduced the average amount of items available in the shop each turn.
-
Increased the status requirement for magical items (elixirs, rings, essences, etc) appearing in the shop.
-
Previously magic items would have started appearing late cabin - early manor stage now they'll start appearing late manor - early castle stage
-
The status requirement now also scales with difficulty.
-
The black market can now contain magical items with a significantly decreased status requirement, but massively inflated price.
-
The "Explorer" king trait has been modified it now brings the black market's magic item bonus to the main market.
-
Good and great medicine and bandages had their status requirement increased and will start appearing later in the game
-
Increased player influence on the market
-
The downward trend caused by selling large amounts of items will last across multiple turns instead of only the month the action occurs.
-
Buying or selling items made from raw materials will now properly affect the price of their base materials (example, selling tons of wine will decrease the price of fruit, buying lots of equipment will increase metal prices, etc)
-
Adjusted the base materials for most items
-
Different items now have different weights when it comes to how they influence the cost of their raw materials.
-
Adjusted the base price changing method so it should be a lot smoother and more predictable
-
Added min and max item prices for the market 10% -> 300%
Skill changes:
-
Increased the requirement of the "Efficiency" skill: Constructed buildings 10 -> 15
-
The "Tavern Keep" skill has had the wine requirement reduced (200->100) and now counts aged wine
-
The "cramped quarters" skill has been moved further down the skill tree and had its requirement changed:
-
80+ happiness -> 150+ happiness
-
-15 happiness penalty -> -80 happiness penalty
-
Added minimum population for the "Earl" (10) and "King" (25) skills
-
Increased the opinion requirement for the "Bright Future" skill, +100 -> +600
-
Moved the "Experienced Workers" skill further down the tree to make the "Construction: Protection" skill easier to acquire
-
"Experienced Workers" Got a small buff, -6 -> -8 experience required to level up
-
Fixed a typo in the progress text for the "Corruption" skill
General Changes:
-
Decreased the durability on the "ring of speed" (15->10) and "ring of power" (25->20)
-
Increased food cost for townsfolk: 10 -> 15
-
The "Ring Of The Berserker" now properly overwrites the efficiency penalty from injury
-
The "Weak" and "Strong" traits had their effect fixed previous 0.9x/1.1x mult to efficiency, new
-
Weak: 0.9x efficiency mult -> 1.25x to all efficiency penalties
-
Strong: 1.25x efficiency mult -> 1.25x to all efficiency bonuses
-
The new king's name will be randomized more often
-
Rival missions will now say their length range in the description
-
Increased min equipped time threshold for the "Stolen" event, 12 months -> 24 months. Should make it less common and more likely to happen to character's who have already made decent use of their equipment
-
Fixed status gain from declining rival missions (only criminal missions were supposed to add status when declined with the other classes removing it. But instead all missions gave status when declined)
-
Increased the amount of mines and smokers that spawn with world generation
-
Adjusted the order of buildings in the build menu so they are now organized by use/type
-
Adjusted preserve crafting
-
Old: 3:1 with instant craft time
-
New: 8:2 with 1 month crafting
-
Reduced preserve base cost 35g -> 20g
-
Added a small delay to the crafting button, this is a temporary fix to an issue related to spam clicking the button, a proper fix will come in a later patch
-
Fixed an error that prevented equipping cursed items
