Forest changes:

The "Deforestation" skill now adds the ability to plant forests

Adjusted the requirements for the "Deforestation" skill: Destroy 4 Buildings -> Chop down 10 forests using woodcutters

Repair changes:

Dev Note: There are other pieces of equipment (filler, infusion, foragers kit, etc) that are currently repairable using wood and metal while not logically being made of those materials. These items will stay how they are for now, but they will be given custom repair costs in the future.

Minor magical rings (speed, myths, and power) can no longer be repaired

Efficiency changes:

Decreased the scaling mod for fishing and increased base fish amount

Stats bonuses for jobs now scale with difficulty

Adjusted the difficulty income scaling modifier (value used to calculate how efficiency past 100% translates to items from jobs, to simplify, lower number = fewer items)

Shop/Money changes:

Adjusted purchase price modifier for difficulty:

Easy: 1 -> 1

Medium: 1.25 -> 1.35

Hard: 1.5 -> 1.75

Adjusted sell price modifier for difficulty:

Easy: 0.75 -> 0.75

Medium: 0.75 -> 0.65

Hard: 0.75 -> 0.5

Fixed a ordering issue that caused high status reliant items to take up slots in the shop's inventory before being removed. This reduced the average amount of items available in the shop each turn.

Increased the status requirement for magical items (elixirs, rings, essences, etc) appearing in the shop.

Previously magic items would have started appearing late cabin - early manor stage now they'll start appearing late manor - early castle stage

The status requirement now also scales with difficulty.

The black market can now contain magical items with a significantly decreased status requirement, but massively inflated price.

The "Explorer" king trait has been modified it now brings the black market's magic item bonus to the main market.

Good and great medicine and bandages had their status requirement increased and will start appearing later in the game

Increased player influence on the market

The downward trend caused by selling large amounts of items will last across multiple turns instead of only the month the action occurs.

Buying or selling items made from raw materials will now properly affect the price of their base materials (example, selling tons of wine will decrease the price of fruit, buying lots of equipment will increase metal prices, etc)

Adjusted the base materials for most items

Different items now have different weights when it comes to how they influence the cost of their raw materials.

Adjusted the base price changing method so it should be a lot smoother and more predictable