- Redesigned the dialogue window
- "Convince" and "Lie" options in dialogues now appear in different colors
- Added a hint system in the quest journal. Hints reflect the current state of the main quest and remind the player of world changes caused by their decisions
- Fixed missing padding for text in the quest and help journals
- Experimental implementation of a random ambient sound system. Sound sets and playback frequency vary between town and outdoor locations
- Reputation changes added to most quests that previously had no effect on global or local reputation
- Updated teeth textures for characters with some "ceramic" effect
- Minor bug fixes.
Update 0.3.3
