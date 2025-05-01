 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18306978 Edited 1 May 2025 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Redesigned the dialogue window
  • "Convince" and "Lie" options in dialogues now appear in different colors
  • Added a hint system in the quest journal. Hints reflect the current state of the main quest and remind the player of world changes caused by their decisions
  • Fixed missing padding for text in the quest and help journals
  • Experimental implementation of a random ambient sound system. Sound sets and playback frequency vary between town and outdoor locations
  • Reputation changes added to most quests that previously had no effect on global or local reputation
  • Updated teeth textures for characters with some "ceramic" effect
  • Minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2506541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link