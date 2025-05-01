- added 'unlock all' command to locations menu, press " < > < > < > " while the menu is open
- made environment unlock requirements slightly lower
- fixed cropping on long exposure + lens fixed focal length
- added B&W filter
- "G" godmode toggle hotkey (only used while godmode is already active)
- fixed ambient sound cutting out on some environments
- essential mardi himal progression fixes
- fixed resolution selection issue on some setups
- fixed output resolution being stuck on 1080p
- fixed 'save to disk' accidentally being switched off
- fixed digital camera zoom
- fixed kite behaviour on high framerates
- fixed camera smoothing incorrect menu selection
- prevented fish from flying (hopefully) 🙄🙄
- fixed 'upscaling' selection with controller
- decreased time it takes to unlock 'enthusiast' achievement
- fixed line through fushimi inari sky
- prevented duplicate tips from appearing
- prevented photo browser next/prev keys from switching music
- fixed yamadera photo board not de-spawning
- added subtle wave position influence to SUP
- prevented fast travel from SUP
- fixed item wheel not appearing when GPS is unlocked
- smaller per-level fixes, like glitches, falling out of bounds etc
thanks for your patience, working alone so just tackling everything one at a time, to make sure it's done right. It's still likely some problems have slipped through, If you find anything, please let me know via our bug posting channels on discord: https://discord.com/invite/Kv2NEynADy
Cheers!
-Matt
