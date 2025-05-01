 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18306706 Edited 1 May 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • added 'unlock all' command to locations menu, press " < > < > < > " while the menu is open
  • made environment unlock requirements slightly lower
  • fixed cropping on long exposure + lens fixed focal length
  • added B&W filter
  • "G" godmode toggle hotkey (only used while godmode is already active)
  • fixed ambient sound cutting out on some environments
  • essential mardi himal progression fixes
  • fixed resolution selection issue on some setups
  • fixed output resolution being stuck on 1080p
  • fixed 'save to disk' accidentally being switched off
  • fixed digital camera zoom
  • fixed kite behaviour on high framerates
  • fixed camera smoothing incorrect menu selection
  • prevented fish from flying (hopefully) 🙄🙄
  • fixed 'upscaling' selection with controller
  • decreased time it takes to unlock 'enthusiast' achievement
  • fixed line through fushimi inari sky
  • prevented duplicate tips from appearing
  • prevented photo browser next/prev keys from switching music
  • fixed yamadera photo board not de-spawning
  • added subtle wave position influence to SUP
  • prevented fast travel from SUP
  • fixed item wheel not appearing when GPS is unlocked
  • smaller per-level fixes, like glitches, falling out of bounds etc

thanks for your patience, working alone so just tackling everything one at a time, to make sure it's done right. It's still likely some problems have slipped through, If you find anything, please let me know via our bug posting channels on discord: https://discord.com/invite/Kv2NEynADy

Cheers!

-Matt

Open link