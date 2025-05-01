added 'unlock all' command to locations menu, press " < > < > < > " while the menu is open

made environment unlock requirements slightly lower

fixed cropping on long exposure + lens fixed focal length

added B&W filter

"G" godmode toggle hotkey (only used while godmode is already active)

fixed ambient sound cutting out on some environments

essential mardi himal progression fixes

fixed resolution selection issue on some setups

fixed output resolution being stuck on 1080p

fixed 'save to disk' accidentally being switched off

fixed digital camera zoom

fixed kite behaviour on high framerates

fixed camera smoothing incorrect menu selection

prevented fish from flying (hopefully) 🙄🙄

fixed 'upscaling' selection with controller

decreased time it takes to unlock 'enthusiast' achievement

fixed line through fushimi inari sky

prevented duplicate tips from appearing

prevented photo browser next/prev keys from switching music

fixed yamadera photo board not de-spawning

added subtle wave position influence to SUP

prevented fast travel from SUP

fixed item wheel not appearing when GPS is unlocked

smaller per-level fixes, like glitches, falling out of bounds etc

thanks for your patience, working alone so just tackling everything one at a time, to make sure it's done right. It's still likely some problems have slipped through, If you find anything, please let me know via our bug posting channels on discord: https://discord.com/invite/Kv2NEynADy

Cheers!

-Matt