Hey everybody!

Thank you so much to everyone who has played Deadzone Haunt so far! It's been an amazing first week, and I truly appreciate all the support and feedback. To celebrate the release, the first in-game event is now live, with exciting new content waiting for you to unlock!

Just as a reminder: Today is also the last day of the introduction offer — don’t miss out on the discounted price.

Patch Notes

Spring Event (May 1st – June 6th)

Celebrate the season with the first in-game event — available from May 1st to June 6th!

Complete a set of 4 limited-time challenges to earn 6 exclusive rewards:

Eliminate 1,000 zombies: Tropic Camo (animated)

Eliminate 8 boss zombies: Spring Camo (animated)

Find all 6 hidden Easter eggs: Easter Camo (animated)

Find all 6 hidden flowers: Mother’s Day Camo (animated)**

Complete all challenges to unlock the Master Reward:

Spring Master Camo (animated)

Spring Master Weapon Charm**

You must complete all challenges by June 6th — after that, the rewards will no longer be obtainable!

A dedicated Spring Event widget has been added to both the main menu and the pause menu, so you can easily track your progress.

General

Changed the player starting position on the Art House map.

Adjusted locations of some ground pickups (weapons, ammo).

Adjusted primary/secondary ammo spawn ratio from 50%/50% to 70%/30%.

Moved the "Use Custom Camos on Loadout Weapons" option higher in the settings menu for better accessibility.

Leaderboard

Fixed an incorrect name for the Winter Village Classic leaderboard on Steam.

Fixed an issue with the Perked Up leaderboard widget loading the wrong game mode on activation.

Improved leaderboard reliability: the in-game leaderboard should now load the correct categories on first startup or after tabbing out of the game more consistently.

Aim Assist

Reduced the aim assist sphere radius around zombies from 89 cm to 75 cm.

Aim assist strength on controller now scales from 22% at 0m to 100% at 4.5m and beyond, allowing for quicker turning when zombies are close.

Audio

Reduced max. number of simultaneous zombie audio instances from 11 to 9.

Reduced overall zombie audio volume by 12.5% .

The transition from 2D to 3D zombie audio now occurs at 1 meter instead of 2 meters.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with aiming sensitivity during the transition from hip fire to ADS when using a controller.

Fixed a bug that prevented full-auto weapons from firing if you pressed the fire button too early after switching weapons or reloading.

Fixed a recoil-related issue which helped resolve some stability issues.

Fixed various spots where zombies could get stuck on the Prison, Bridge, and Bowling maps.

Enjoy the game!