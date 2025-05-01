Hey everybody!
Thank you so much to everyone who has played Deadzone Haunt so far! It's been an amazing first week, and I truly appreciate all the support and feedback. To celebrate the release, the first in-game event is now live, with exciting new content waiting for you to unlock!
Just as a reminder: Today is also the last day of the introduction offer — don’t miss out on the discounted price.
Patch Notes
Spring Event (May 1st – June 6th)
Celebrate the season with the first in-game event — available from May 1st to June 6th!
Complete a set of 4 limited-time challenges to earn 6 exclusive rewards:
**
-
Eliminate 1,000 zombies: Tropic Camo (animated)
-
Eliminate 8 boss zombies: Spring Camo (animated)
-
Find all 6 hidden Easter eggs: Easter Camo (animated)
-
Find all 6 hidden flowers: Mother’s Day Camo (animated)**
Complete all challenges to unlock the Master Reward:
**
-
Spring Master Camo (animated)
-
Spring Master Weapon Charm**
You must complete all challenges by June 6th — after that, the rewards will no longer be obtainable!
A dedicated Spring Event widget has been added to both the main menu and the pause menu, so you can easily track your progress.
General
-
Changed the player starting position on the Art House map.
-
Adjusted locations of some ground pickups (weapons, ammo).
-
Adjusted primary/secondary ammo spawn ratio from 50%/50% to 70%/30%.
-
Moved the "Use Custom Camos on Loadout Weapons" option higher in the settings menu for better accessibility.
Leaderboard
-
Fixed an incorrect name for the Winter Village Classic leaderboard on Steam.
-
Fixed an issue with the Perked Up leaderboard widget loading the wrong game mode on activation.
-
Improved leaderboard reliability: the in-game leaderboard should now load the correct categories on first startup or after tabbing out of the game more consistently.
Aim Assist
-
Reduced the aim assist sphere radius around zombies from 89 cm to 75 cm.
-
Aim assist strength on controller now scales from 22% at 0m to 100% at 4.5m and beyond, allowing for quicker turning when zombies are close.
Audio
-
Reduced max. number of simultaneous zombie audio instances from 11 to 9.
-
Reduced overall zombie audio volume by 12.5%.
-
The transition from 2D to 3D zombie audio now occurs at 1 meter instead of 2 meters.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue with aiming sensitivity during the transition from hip fire to ADS when using a controller.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented full-auto weapons from firing if you pressed the fire button too early after switching weapons or reloading.
-
Fixed a recoil-related issue which helped resolve some stability issues.
-
Fixed various spots where zombies could get stuck on the Prison, Bridge, and Bowling maps.
Enjoy the game!
