Hotfix Update
Just a quick patch to address a couple of issues:
-
Fixed missing font issue for Chinese language.
-
Fixed a bug where certain settings were not being saved properly.
Thanks for your support and keep the feedback coming!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hotfix Update
Just a quick patch to address a couple of issues:
Fixed missing font issue for Chinese language.
Fixed a bug where certain settings were not being saved properly.
Thanks for your support and keep the feedback coming!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update