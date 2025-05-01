 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18306596 Edited 1 May 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update
Just a quick patch to address a couple of issues:

  • Fixed missing font issue for Chinese language.

  • Fixed a bug where certain settings were not being saved properly.

Thanks for your support and keep the feedback coming!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3464541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link