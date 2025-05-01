 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18306579
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bug where smoke would break hitboxes

  • Fixed some tourney stuff

  • Fixed bug where steam stats would not sync properly

  • Changed how "collected coins" are counted, now also using coins from kills (mainly for the achievement)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1657091
Linux Depot 1657093
