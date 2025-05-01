Hello, friends and players! We’ve got a big update for you that hopefully makes the game better.

It was only possible because of your excellent feedback and reports, and for that, we are truly thankful.

And again, please bear with us as we roll this out, and help us make Polylithic better by reporting any bugs or issues on our Discord

Fixes

Fixed an issue that would degrade graphics performance over time

Javelins and Arrows now fall to the ground when animals despawn

Game no longer softlocks if you close the menu while loading

Various fixes and tweaks to the pause menu

Quest sequence acceptance has been streamlined

Fixed infinite item generation when restarting in certain circumstances

Localization tweaks

Fix the behaviors of houses when unloading chunks

Buildings and bed assignments are properly saved and loaded

Some unnecessary mechanics are hidden in the Prologue

The plan is to polish the new features in the upcoming minor updates and continue working on the new Fight system, the New Campaign Story, multiplayer, and sandbox improvements, to get ready for the 1.0 release. Do you have any cool ideas? Please let us know.

We Want to Hear From You!

Your feedback is vital to shaping the world of Polylithic. Join the conversation on any of these platforms:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1839060/Polylithic/