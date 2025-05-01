 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18306514 Edited 1 May 2025 – 07:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Art
  • Bill Decker and Hyphen Von Battalia now have art.
  • Push and Stoke now have art.
  • Bill Decker's starter card art has been updated.
  • New art for Garden-3 and Porch-3 encounters.
  • Brightened art on Stage Performers and updated the Grand Finale.
Encounter Balance Changes
  • Nerfed two Garden-1 encounters.
  • Garden-3 Parasite (now Bee) fight adjusted to no longer be a hard counter to summon strategies and less of a pushover to everything else.
  • Nerfed leader Attack of Porch-1 windup soldier encounter.
  • Changed Porch-2 Battlefield Scavenger encounter leader from 1/3 to 2/1.
  • Replaced a Shield Jockey in Porch-2 General Koi encounter with Field Nurse.
  • Heavily reduced stats of stage performers.
Card Balance Changes
  • Dove of Avon Health increased [2 -> 3].
  • Blissful Bestie Health reduced [4 -> 3].
  • Pyroflamer damage increased [3 -> 4], Attack decreased [3 -> 2].
  • Comet Catcher won't attempt to add cards to your hand if your hand is full.
  • Stubborn Bloke cost increased [2 -> 4].
  • Quartermaster cost reduction increased [1 -> 2], cost increased [2 -> 3].
  • Deeproot Dryad cost reduced [3 -> 2], Stats reduced [4/3 -> 3/2].
  • Manhole Cover buff decreased [+2/+2 -> +2/+1].
  • Bind can now be played if you've already played Bind this round (for no effect).
Card Wording Changes
  • Cards that give Shield to minions now use consistent wording to other cards that give enchantments (ie: "Give a friendly minion Shield" instead of "Shield a friendly minion.")
  • Field Nurse and Anti-Magic Shield now specify that they will only give Shield to minions that don't currently have Shield.
  • Composting now specifies "for each card discarded."
  • Stoke reworded to "Upgrade all current and future copies of Stoke this run."
  • Meditate reworded to "Increase the cost of Meditate by (1) this run."
UI Changes
  • Add additional error messages to the daily challenge.

