New Art
- Bill Decker and Hyphen Von Battalia now have art.
- Push and Stoke now have art.
- Bill Decker's starter card art has been updated.
- New art for Garden-3 and Porch-3 encounters.
- Brightened art on Stage Performers and updated the Grand Finale.
Encounter Balance Changes
- Nerfed two Garden-1 encounters.
- Garden-3 Parasite (now Bee) fight adjusted to no longer be a hard counter to summon strategies and less of a pushover to everything else.
- Nerfed leader Attack of Porch-1 windup soldier encounter.
- Changed Porch-2 Battlefield Scavenger encounter leader from 1/3 to 2/1.
- Replaced a Shield Jockey in Porch-2 General Koi encounter with Field Nurse.
- Heavily reduced stats of stage performers.
Card Balance Changes
- Dove of Avon Health increased [2 -> 3].
- Blissful Bestie Health reduced [4 -> 3].
- Pyroflamer damage increased [3 -> 4], Attack decreased [3 -> 2].
- Comet Catcher won't attempt to add cards to your hand if your hand is full.
- Stubborn Bloke cost increased [2 -> 4].
- Quartermaster cost reduction increased [1 -> 2], cost increased [2 -> 3].
- Deeproot Dryad cost reduced [3 -> 2], Stats reduced [4/3 -> 3/2].
- Manhole Cover buff decreased [+2/+2 -> +2/+1].
- Bind can now be played if you've already played Bind this round (for no effect).
Card Wording Changes
- Cards that give Shield to minions now use consistent wording to other cards that give enchantments (ie: "Give a friendly minion Shield" instead of "Shield a friendly minion.")
- Field Nurse and Anti-Magic Shield now specify that they will only give Shield to minions that don't currently have Shield.
- Composting now specifies "for each card discarded."
- Stoke reworded to "Upgrade all current and future copies of Stoke this run."
- Meditate reworded to "Increase the cost of Meditate by (1) this run."
UI Changes
- Add additional error messages to the daily challenge.
