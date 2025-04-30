Thank you for your continued support of “PLATiNA :: LAB”.

We would like to inform you of the latest updates that will be applied after the service maintenance on Thu, May 1st.

The following new ‘Research Notes’ entry has been added:

The following new songs have been added:

Fixed an issue where some keystrokes would work even when the game window was disabled.

(Single Play) Certain text displayed on the song selection screen in the English language setting has been revised.

(Single Play) Improvements have been made to overall game loading times.

(Single Play) Sound effect settings (BASS BOOST, TREBLE BOOST, LIVE MODE) will now persist even after exiting the game.

(Single Play) The timing at which you can skip result screen animations has been adjusted to occur earlier.

(Single Play) The design of the “NEW RECORD” banner displayed on the result screen has been improved.

(Single Play) You can now press the [F5] key on the result screen to quickly restart the track.

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where function keys such as [F8], [Page Up], and [Page Down] would still respond while the “Settings” popup (opened via [F10]) was active on the song selection screen.

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where NumPad key inputs did not function correctly during gameplay when assigned in key settings and used in combination with the [Shift] key.

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where pressing the [F5] key for a quick restart at certain timings during gameplay would cause the game to start with one note already hit.

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where key inputs would not respond when switching the game window focus using [Alt]+[Tab], [Win] key, or similar actions.

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where some text would not display correctly during the “P.A.T.C.H. Rank Up” animation on the result screen.

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where the BGM and the preview audio of the unlocked song would overlap when switching the game window focus before the “Song Unlock” animation on the result screen.

(Research Notes) Fixed an issue where pressing the [Space] Key while focusing on a completed entry would prompt a confirmation popup asking if the user wanted to proceed with that entry.

(Research Notes) Fixed an issue where the jacket image displayed would not change when focusing on the “PLUS” difficulty on the difficulty selection screen in Mission Track.

(Research Notes) Fixed an issue where the Mission Track’s preview audio would overlap with the original BGM when the track was stopped mid-play. (5/1 Added) We have identified that the issue has not been fully resolved in this update, and we are planning additional measures. We kindly ask for your understanding.